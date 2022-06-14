June '22 PPM Ratings

JUNE is busting out all over and The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our cohorts at XTRENDS – are busting our collective keisters to bring you the latest in breaking ratings news. Thanks to an inconvenient federal holiday, all the data has been delayed by a day, which only heightens your anticipation (or trepidation). We will attempt to give you the facts possible mixed in with a snappy retort or two. The so-called JUNE survey began on May 26th and reached its final resting place on June 22nd. This 28-day stretch featured yet another pesky federally-mandated three-day weekend, a salute to Dad, and the official beginning of summer. Here’s what happened …

NEW YORK: The Lite Is Back On

It has been a hot minute since iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was atop the 6+ leaderboard. To be more precise, the station moved up to #1 this survey for the first time in 2022. It also had its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER (6.1-6.4). This ended the brief stay in the top spot for AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS. The station dipped to #2 as it halted a two-book surge (6.7-5.6). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) landed its largest share in over a year (4.5-5.4) as it stepped up to #3 from a tie at #4. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS was given its lowest grade in over a year (5.5-5.3) as it slipped to #4. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) rebounded from a down book (4.5-5.1) yet was forced to move from the tie at #4 to #5. WLTW continued as the cume leader (3,627,700-3,581,900) – a 1.3% decrease. The market rose by 2.4%.

Last survey, WSKQ saw its four-book 25-54 winning streak come to a screeching halt as the station dropped into a tie at #4. That was all reversed this time as it returned to #1 while posting its largest share in over a year. One of last month’s co-leaders was WLTW. The station stepped down to #2, despite landing its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) repeated at #3 with its best outing since JANUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU had its first down book since JANUARY as it stood alone at #4. WCBS slid from a share of the lead to #5 with its lowest total since, yup, JANUARY.

Things looked much rosier for WCBS in the 18-34 arena. The station jumped from #3 to #1 with its fourth up book in a row and highest share in over a year. WHTZ remained at #2 with a slight decrease and trailed the leader by more than a share. It seems the magic number here for stations affiliated with the letter Q is three – as in third place. WSKQ moved there from #5 as it bounced back from a down book, while WAXQ advanced there from #9 with its biggest share in over a year. There was also a tie at #5. WLTW slipped from #4 with a slight loss, while WKTU dropped from #1 as it returned almost all of last month’s massive increase.

Though there was some rearranging afoot, the top five 18-49 players remained the same. WSKQ again bounced back from a down book to move up to #1 with its highest share since OCTOBER. A flat WHTZ dropped down to #2 and was less than a half share off the pace. WLTW dipped to #3 with a slight decrease while two stations were entwined at #4. WKTU moved down a slot as it ended a strong three-book surge, while WCBS stepped up from #5 despite a small decrease.

LOS ANGELES: An Even Dozen

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST captured the 6+ flag for the twelfth book in a row (6.5-6.0). However, AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101 FM) was making it a race as it moved up two steps up from #4 with its best performance since JANUARY (4.9-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) dipped to #3 as it returned all of last survey’s small increase (5.6-5.2). TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) was up two places to #4 (4.2-4.4) and was just clear of the two stations at #5. AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) remained in place with its lowest total since JANUARY (4.6-4.3), while iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A slipped from #3 (5.0-4.3). KRTH was still the cume leader with a 1.2% increase (2,344,500-2,371,700). The market was off slightly at 0.1%.

Even though KOST returned most of last month’s large increase, the station remained in first place 25-54 for the third straight survey. KRTH was hot on KOST’s heels as it moved up to #2 with a solid increase. KBIG dipped to #3 with a small loss, while KLVE stepped down to #4 with a slight decrease. This quartet of stations was separated by less than a share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) slipped to #5 with a slight share loss.

In the 18-34 arena, the race was for second place because iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) was a dominant #1 for the second straight survey. The station also posted its largest share in over a year. A flat KIIS stepped up to #2 but trailed the leader by better than two shares. Close behind at #3 was iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), which advanced from #6 with its third up book in a row. KBIG dropped to #4 with its smallest share since those reindeer were bullying Rudolph. A flat KTWV was up three slots to #5, while KOST slipped to #6 as it gave back all of last month’s rather large increase. KRTH fell from #5 to #7 with a down book.

The top five players in the 18-49 game were separated by less than a share. KBIG landed at #1 for the fourth straight survey as it returned last month’s solid share increase. KRRL was up slightly and advanced from #5 to #2, while KIIS slipped to #3 with a slight decrease. KLVE dipped from a tie at #3 to #4, also with a slight loss, while KRTH inched up to #5 with a slight increase. KOST dropped from the tie at #3 to #6.

CHICAGO: Who’s Gonna Drive You Home…

The answer to that question is fairly obvious. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) was the 6+ market leader for the second book in a row. The station switched into another gear as it landed its largest share in over a year (6.0-6.8). It was also nearly two shares clear of the rest of the racers. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) remained at #2 but with its smallest share since NOVEMBER (5.4-5.0). It was forced to share the moment with AUDACY News WBBM-A, which advanced from #5 (4.7-5.0). The #4 position had two occupants. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ remained in place with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER (4.8-4.6), while iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) slipped from #3 with its least productive outing since SEPTEMBER (5.3-4.6). The station remained in the cume lead despite a 5.0% decrease (1,300,100-1,234,800). The market was up by a modest 0.1%.

There was a ton of movement in the 25-54 ranks, but one thing remained a constant. TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) was #1 for the third straight survey, though with its first down book since FEBRUARY. WDRV was burning rubber as it moved from a tie at #7 to #2 with its best showing since JULY. These two stations had a healthy lead over the rest of the field. AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) dipped to #3 with a slight decrease. Two stations moved up to forge a tie at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) was up from a tie at #5 with a slight gain, while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) advanced from #9. Two stations exited the top five. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) dropped from a tie at #3 to #6, while WVAZ fell from the tie at #5 to #7.

Back in MARCH, WDRV was sitting at #11 18-34. It has occupied the top spot ever since and just landed its largest share in over a year. WOJO repeated at #2 with its best book in over a year, while WKSC remained at #3 with a small decrease. WUSN was up to #4 from a tie at #5 with a slight gain, while WVAZ advanced three places to #5, also with a slight increase. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101) ended a three-book slide as it leapt from #12 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI slipped from the #5 tie to #7 as it returned about half of last month’s large increase.

For the sixth straight survey, WOJO was the clear 18-49 leader. WKSC remained at #2 with a small loss and was about two shares off the lead. Three stations were congregating at #3. WUSN remained in place with a small loss, while WDRV advanced from #7 with its best book since JULY. WKQX zoomed in from a tie at #11 with its largest share in over a year. WVAZ slipped to #7, while WLIT dropped from #4 into a three-way tie at #13 with WBEZ and WGCI.

SAN FRANCISCO: Lightning Strikes Twice

Last month, the Bay Area was surprised to see BONNEVILLE AC KOIT atop the 6+ leaderboard without the performance-enhancing assistance of BURL IVES. The station gave an encore performance with its third up book in a row (6.8-6.9). KQED INC. N/T KQED stepped up to #2 with a small rebound from a big down book (5.9-6.4). AUDACY News KCBS-A dipped to #3 (6.2-6.3). Baseball continued to be very, very good for CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A (THE SPORTS LEADER) as the station moved up to the clean-up spot (3.9-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) stepped down to #5 (4.4-4.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL had its best outing in over a year (2.6-3.7) as it leapt from #12 to #6. KOIT remained in cume control despite a 4.8% decrease (1,223,900-1,164,900). The market was down 0.4%.

Though it was off a bit, KOIT remained #1 25-54, but it was not alone. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) moved up to force a jump ball thanks to its best book since NOVEMBER. KMEL again had its best showing in over a year as it moved from #7 to #3 – the station’s best rank since OCTOBER. A flat KQED dipped to #4, while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) was up to #5 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) slid to #6 with its smallest share in exactly a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 102.1) dropped into a tie at #7 with KISQ.

For the last two surveys, KOIT was not only #1 18-34 but in double-digit territory. The station continued as the demo leader but fell out of that rarefied air. KMEL stepped up to #2 with its highest score since OCTOBER and was less than a half share shy of the lead. KYLD dipped to #3 with a slight decrease. KMVQ remained at #4 but returned all of last month’s huge share increase. It was joined in that space by SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA), which advanced from #10 with its first up book since JANUARY. A couple of stations made huge gains as they landed at #6. BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX rebounded from a down book as it moved up from a tie at #18, while BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 K-FOX) advanced from a tie at #14 with its best book in over a year. KIOI dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KOSF (103.7 FM 80S+).

KOIT completed the demo sweep as it won the 18-49 contest for the third book in a row. KMEL was up four slots to #2 with its largest share since OCTOBER yet was still about a share and a half off the pace. KLLC had its best book since DECEMBER to remain at #3, while KYLD slipped to #4 with its smallest share since JULY. A flat KMVQ stepped down to #5, while KISQ dipped to #6.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: QB Five

TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) continued to dominate the 6+ competition. The station was #1 for the fifth consecutive survey and landed its largest share in over a year (6.6-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) was back at #2 for the fifth book in a row (5.3-5.0), while iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) stepped up to #3 with its highest Frosty-free share in exactly a year (4.4-4.6). CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET) dipped to #4 as it ended a three-book surge (4.9-4.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) moved up to #5 (4.0-4.1). SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) slid from #5 to #8 with its lowest score since we were trolling the ancient Yuletide carol (4.1-3.7). We’re guessing “trolling” had a different meaning back then. KHKS was back as the cume leader after a four-book absence and despite a 2.7% decrease (1,030,700-1,003,100). The market was off by 2.2%.

KLNO’s winning streak continued 25-54 as the station was #1 for the fifth book in a row with its biggest number in over a year. KHKS was up for the fourth straight survey, which propelled the station to #2. It was three and a half shares behind KLNO. KZPS was close behind as it dipped to #3 with a small decrease. KDGE was up two places to #4 with a slight gain, while SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY rose from a tie at #11 to #5 with its fourth straight up book. Two stations dropped out of the top five and landed in a heap at #6. KTCK-A slipped from #5 as it returned most of last month’s big increase, while AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) slid from #3 with its smallest share since DECEMBER.

For the fifth book in a row, KLNO was the dominant player with the 18-34 crowd. The station was about two shares ahead of a couple of challengers sitting at #2. KHKS was up from #3 with a slight increase, while KDGE moved up from #4 as it ended a two-book slide. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) slid to #4 as it returned a decent amount of last month’s massive share increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. A flat SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) stepped up from a tie at #6, while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) advanced from a tie at #9 with its best showing since OCTOBER. CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) dropped into a three-way tie at #7 with AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) and CUMULUS Country KSCS.

KLNO was not only #1 18-49 for the sixth book in a row, it also landed in double-digit territory. KDGE was up to #2 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year, while KHKS slipped to #3 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. KMVK stood alone at #4 with a slight decrease, while a flat KVIL moved up to #5. KJKK had its lowest score in over a year as it fell from the tie at #4 to #11.

Thanks for the eyeballs. We still have two more rounds to go. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. continue an exclusive take on the ratings fortunes in HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Stay tuned.

