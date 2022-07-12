De La Rocha (Photo: Rage Against The Machine Facebook Page)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's ZACK DE LA ROCHA injured his leg on stage during their CHICAGO show MONDAY NIGHT (7/11). Apparently it happened during their rendition of “Bullet In The Head.” He briefly walked offstage with the help of crew members but finished the show in a seated position on a stage monitor.

“I don’t know what happened to my leg right now,” ROLLING STONE said he told the crowd when he returned. “But you know what? We’re gonna keep this fuckin’ shit goin’. If I have to crawl across this stage, we’re gonna play for y’all tonight. We came too fuckin’ far.”

The CHICAGO show was RAGE’s second show of their reunion tour. No official comment from the band yet on his injury. Click here to read the story.

