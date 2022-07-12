U.S. Tour Dates Announced

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and the E STREET BAND announced a 31-show tour for 2023, slated to kick off in TAMPA, FL on FEBRUARY 1st that will also include stops in NEW YORK CITY, ATLANTA, DALLAS, SEATTLE, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON, along with a final stop in his home state of NEW JERSEY with an APRIL 14th date in NEWARK.

The last time SPRINGSTEEN and the E STREET BAND toured the UNITED STATES was their RIVER TOUR, which started in 2016 and lasted 14 months.

The group previously announced a tour of EUROPE that will begin following their US tour, with stops in BARCELONA, APRIL 28th and 30th, PARIS MAY 13th and 15th, along with dates in IRELAND, NORWAY, and GERMANY.

