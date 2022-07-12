Sold

AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. is selling K298CK/PHOENIX to FAMILY STATIONS, INC. for $500,000. The primary station will be the buyer's shared-time Religion KPHF/PHOENIX.

In other filings with the FCC, SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. is selling Southern Gospel KOUI/LOUISVILLE, MS to JOY CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES CHURCH for $10.

PAXTON MEDIA GROUP/WFKN, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WFKN-A/FRANKLIN, KY to RED SKY, LLC for $1.

CRAIN MEDIA GROUP, LLC has closed on the sale of Hip Hop KHTE-F (96.5 THE BOX)/ENGLAND-LITTLE ROCK, AR to BRADFORD MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $1.2 million. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since 2018.

And SOUTH BOISE HISPANIC EDUCATION FAMILY FOUNDATION has closed on the transfer of KFFI-LP/BOISE, ID to VIVO LATINO for no consideration.

« see more Net News