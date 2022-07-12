Schram

Executive Director & GM/Michigan Radio STEVE SCHRAM has announced he will retire from the network on NOVEMBER 30th. He's been with the station since 2006, when he was personally recruited by UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN Pres. MARY SUE COLEMAN.

SCHRAM said, “"I have had the opportunity to be a part of many remarkable organizations throughout my media career. But leading MICHIGAN RADIO and working for the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN has been the privilege of a lifetime. It has been an honor to serve my very talented and dedicated day to day broadcasting team while receiving valuable support from our leadership in U-M’s Office/VP for Communications.”

OVPC’s VP KALLIE BILA said, “Under STEVE’s leadership, MICHIGAN RADIO expanded its reach and influence with consistently exceptional journalism on the most important topics of the day. I am grateful for the commitment of STEVE and the stellar team at MICHIGAN RADIO.”

SCHRAM added, “Being able to represent MICHIGAN RADIO through countless interactions with our loyal listeners and generous donors across the state has been the joy of my career. It is with great pride that I’m retiring from MICHIGAN RADIO at a time when the station is considered among the elite public broadcasting outfits in the country while also being equally well-positioned for a promising future as it looks ahead to its 75th anniversary next year.”





