Kaye and Guile

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE has promoted syndicated "MARK KAYE SHOW" traffic reporter HANNAH GUILE to Exec. Producer of the show, also handling affiliate relations for the show while continuing to appear on-air. GUILE joined the cluster in 2018 as a board operator and joined KAYE's show in 2019. She replaces JOSH MCCARTHY, who joined sister News-Talk WDBO-A/ORLANDO as Exec. Producer.

“HANNAH was the natural choice to become our new executive producer,” said KAYE. “She is creative, organized, has a fantastic on-air persona, and she already had a key to the studio.”

“I love the chemistry that comes through the speakers with MARK and HANNAH”, said Director of Branding and Programming JIM GRACI. “You can hear the passion and fun they have working together. I’m anxious to hear this next evolution of the MARK KAYE SHOW.”

“I am overjoyed for this opportunity to expand my role on the MARK KAYE SHOW,” said GUILE. “I’m super passionate about the show and its ingenious approach to talk radio.”

