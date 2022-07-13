August 3rd

CMA FEST will air three hours of this year’s annual event on AUGUST 3rd at 7p (CT) on ABC, and has now shared the first preview of the special here. It will be available to stream the next day on HULU.

As previously reported, the special will be hosted by DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING (NET NEWS 5/26). Filmed at NISSAN STADIUM in NASHVILLE in JUNE, it features 30 performances from the four-day festival.

“I think ELLE brings so much to the table,” said BENTLEY. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented - a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”

“I am co-hosting this whole shebang,” said KING. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy, DIERKS, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!”

"When DIERKS and ELLE first performed together in 2016, I knew they had something special,” said CMA FEST Exec. Producer ROBERT DEATON. “The festival itself may be over, but thanks to these two, along with a solid slate of performances and special collaborations, the party continues in homes across AMERICA. It was a fun challenge to think differently with our setup these last two years, but it felt great to be back with a full house at the stadium.”

« see more Net News