BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist CARLY PEARCE has changed management. BILLBOARD reports that she has signed with NARVEL BLACKSTOCK's STARSTRUCK MANAGEMENT for career direction, joining WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE superstar BLAKE SHELTON and others on that roster.

PEARCE previously had been managed by CLINT HIGHAM and KYLE QUIGLEY at MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT since 2019.

