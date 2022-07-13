Register To Attend, September 15th

The CITY OF HOPE's MUSIC, FILM AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY GROUP presents the 14th Annual 2022 TASTE OF HOPE on SEPTEMBER 15th from 7-10p at THREESIXTYDEGREES, 10 Debrosses St., NEW YORK, NY 10013. The event is nearly sold out.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy and Chair for this year’s TASTE OF HOPE, ALISSA POLLACK, told ALL ACCESS, “This will be an epic turnout as we've all missed seeing each other, and we are thrilled to be back in action this year for our annual TASTE OF HOPE EVENT. It’s a special evening where the music industry and the radio industry all congregate for delicious food, lots of wonderful wine and camaraderie to help raise many thousands of dollars for the CITY OF HOPE. I hope you'll join us and raise a glass.”

To register to attend or book a table, click here, as the event is close to a sellout.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Department of Supportive Care Medicine at CITY OF HOPE.

For more information, please email mfei@coh.org.

« see more Net News