Implementing A Four-Day Work Week

P&Y BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION Korean KMPC (RADIO KOREA)/LOS ANGELES, is one of the first stations in the U.S. to go to a four-day work week, according to an article on the local KNBC-TV website

WILLIAM CHOO, a reporter and editor at the station for the past 20 years, is overjoyed with the move by management.

"Everybody loves it... It's been just wonderful. It energized us."

While many businesses are adopting the four-day work week, a bill in CALIFORNIA making it a law has stalled.

The station's CFO MICHAEL KIM said he came up with the idea after doing research on the Internet. He brought it up to the CEO at the end of 2021, then put it into effect on FEBRUARY

KIM said they initially saw a minor financial impact, due to paying some overtime in the first month of the transition, and some scheduling issues, but that was it.

"I can't say it's helped or harmed us business-wise," he said. "But the people are better-rested and happier. There hasn't been any discussion of going back,. This is here to stay."

The greatest benefit, he said, "I don't get that stressed knowing the weekend is coming sooner than it used to."

