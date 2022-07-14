Sisanie

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES has promoted morning co-host and Music Coordinator SISANIE to Music Director. She will continue her role cohosting ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST.

SISANIE joined KIIS for middays in JULY 2007, later adding middays for sister Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO and national hosting for other iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 stations. She joined SEACREST's show in OCTOBER 2015 and also hosts the "TWINNING WITH SISANIE" podcast.

“I couldn’t be more excited to promote SISANIE from the Music Coordinator position to Music Director,” said PD BEATA MURPHY. “SISANIE’s work ethic is unmatched, and she is someone who I have relied on for years. She is an absolute rock star. Now, in addition to co-hosting our massive morning show, SISANIE will also be working closely with me to build stronger relationships with our record label partners, working on the music architecture of the station, and the overall sound of this legendary station. KIIS is lucky to have SISANIE in the new elevated capacity.”



“My passion for music is something that is unmeasurable,” said SISANIE. “Working for KIIS-FM, a station that I grew up listening to, has been a dream and officially becoming Music Director is the icing on the cake! I want to thank BEATA MURPHY for wanting to continue this journey with me. Thank you RYAN SEACREST for being one of my biggest supporters and always cheering me on with every milestone in life. I also feel so honored that TOM POLEMAN, JOHN PEAKE and ALEXIS GINAS believe in me to not only take on this role but to continue to co-host mornings. And to my KIIS fam, I love you all… LET’S GOOOO!”

