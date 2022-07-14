Tweedy (Photo: Alexa Viscius)

JEFF TWEEDY will be presented with the 2022 MISSOURI ROOTS SONGBOOK honor on OCTOBER 7th as part of the ROOTS N BLUES festival in COLUMBIA, MO. TWEEDY’S band WILCO is headlining FRIDAY night of the three-day festival, which runs OCTOBER 7-9.

ROOTS N BLUES festival Co-Owner/Director TRACY LANE founded the MISSOURI ROOTS SONGBOOK in 2018; Previous honorees were CHUCK BERRY (2018), JOHN “BLIND” BOONE (2019), and SHERYL CROW (2021).

LANE said, “JEFF TWEEDY’S talent and passion in his UNCLE TUPELO performances and the early days of WILCO garnered national attention that shined a spotlight on MISSOURI clubs like THE BLUE NOTE and MISSISSIPPI NIGHTS. I’m one of the extremely fortunate people who witnessed the magic of UNCLE TUPELO evolve into the genius of WILCO.”

ROOTS N BLUES wrote on its blog, “In the increasingly turbulent 2020s, JEFF TWEEDY'S raw, reflective ability to contemplate what it means to be human is appreciated now more than ever. While his work has reached the far corners of the globe, the humble midwestern roots that shine through so much of his work remain firmly planted, in terms of geography and, more so, in terms of character.”

Tickets for the ROOTS N BLUES festival are available here.

