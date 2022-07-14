Musical Road Trip

DOUBLE ELVIS and iHEARTMEDIA are debuting a new podcast series looking at the musical culture and history of 10 American cities. "SOUND OF OUR TOWN," bowing JULY 21st, is hosted by WILL DAILEY and will post on THURSDAYS; cities to be featured include PORTLAND, ME; ASBURY PARK, NJ; CHICAGO; ATLANTA; BOSTON; LOS ANGELES; TULSA; PHOENIX; HOUSTON; and PHILADELPHIA.

“Live music is a fundamental building block of my identity,” said DAILEY. “From the virtuoso to the punk rocker, live music is there to remind people that being yourself onstage can directly contribute to the culture around you. The melodies we make in the cities we live in help define not only who we are, but who our cities are. Exploring different places through music is one of the most reaffirming things I can do at this moment in time -- and it's a hell of a lot of fun."

