GEFFEN RECORDS has named AARON “DASH” SHERROD Pres./Urban A&R, GEFFEN. In his newly created role, DASH will oversee the signing and development of artists on the GEFFEN Urban roster. He'll be based at GEFFEN RECORDS headquarters in SANTA MONICA. The move marks the return of DASH to the INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M family. He was previously VP/A&R at INTERSCOPE, joining the company in 2015.

DASH most recently served as SVP/A&R at RCA RECORDS, where he signed NARDO WICK and was Executive Producer of the original soundtrack album for the acclaimed film JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, which won the 2021 ACADEMY AWARD for "Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures" (Original Song) for H.E.R.’s “Fight For You.”

Chairman, INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M JOHN JANICK said, “Over the years DASH has shown an impressive acumen at identifying, signing and developing hugely talented artists. I’m excited to have him on the GEFFEN team.”

GEFFEN RECORDS Pres. TOM MARCH commented: “DASH is an enormously talented A&R executive who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. I’m looking forward to working alongside him at GEFFEN.”

EVP and Co-Head of A&R/INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M NICOLE WYSKOARKO, “DASH is without a doubt one of the most talented, knowledgeable and creative A&R executives with whom I’ve ever worked. His singular vision and deep relationships within the creative community will be hugely beneficial to our artists and our GEFFEN team.”

DASH added, “I’m happy to be back in the building where it all started, working with JOHN, NICOLe and TOM and the entire GEFFEN team. Coming up from the Southside of CHICAGO, dealing with many adversities, to make it to this point is truly a blessing from God. To everyone I ever called for advice, who ever dealt with my highs and lows and helped me in my personal growth. I love you and thank you forever. This is about our legacy. I take this one personally and I can’t wait to make history with GEFFEN. Everybody deserves a chance to come home.”





