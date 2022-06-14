June '22 PPM Ratings

Catching up on our JUNE recaps we realized we did not completely lay out the events that could have affected this survey. This book began on MAY 25th and concluded on JUNE 22nd. That means there were two federally-mandated three-day weekends: Memorial Day and Juneteenth. What does that mean for you? Well, the possibility exists that 50% of your weekend listening was affected IF your listeners got out of Dodge for those weekends. It also means that two Mondays were compromised, though your weekday numbers will be less affected by the twin holidays. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. in conjunction with our pals at XTRENDS give you the JUNE book.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: You Talkin’ To Me?

For the second book in a row – and the fifth time over the last six surveys – BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO was the leading 6+ station (6.9-7.3). Being stuck on autopilot is not necessarily a bad thing as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) stood alone at #2 just by showing up (6.3-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK was up two slots to #3 (5.4-5.5), while UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW remained at #4 but with its smallest share since a pile of frozen water became sentient (5.8-5.1). HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) had its lowest score since NOVEMBER as it dropped out of the tie at #2 and landed at #5 (6.3-5.0). FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP made the leap o’ the month as it rose from #15 to #6 with its highest grade in over a year (3.1-4.7). KJEB cruised to its third straight cume win with 1.5% increase (643,900-653,600). The market shrank by 0.9%.

It has been an interesting year for KEXP. In JANUARY the station was #3 25-54. It fell to #14 in MARCH. This time it leapt from #7 to #1 with – shockingly – its best book in over a year. It just nipped AUDACY Active Rock KISW, which slipped back to #2. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) had a slight increase, but that was enough to – ahem – move the station up two slots to #3. KIRO remained at #4 but was joined in that space by KJEB, which slipped from #2. KUOW had its lowest total since JULY as it fell from #3 and into a tie at #8 with KRWM.

After a three-month absence, KISW was back at #1 18-34 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. KEXP announced its presence with authority as it jumped from a tie at #11 to #2. The stations were separated by about a share. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) returned all of last month’s large share increase and fell from first to third. KQMV slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since JANUARY. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) moved up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. It was tied with KZOK, which moved up with a slight increase. KRWM fell from #5 into a tie at #11 with FRIENDS OF 88.5 Jazz KNKX and BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN).

The 18-49 fight was hotly contested as the top five stations were separated by less than a half share. KQMV and KJEB were tied at #1 last time but only KQMV remained on that lofty perch. It narrowly edged out a pair of stations languishing at #2. KISW rose from #5, while KEXP advanced from #9. KJEB ended up at #4 and was tied with KIRO. KUOW dropped from a tie at #3 to #8.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Back And Forth

For at least the last 14 surveys, two stations have traded places between #1 and #2 in the 6+ dance. This time it was COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) landing in the top spot with its best book in over a year (8.3-9.7). COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) slipped to #2 (8.6-8.7). There was a new member of the top five club as SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) jumped three places to #3 with its best outing in over a year (4.6-6.2). AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) dipped to #4 (6.3-5.5), while TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) repeated at #5 (4.8-5.3). Exiting the top five for the first time in over a year was SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3). It landed at #6 (5.0-4.7). WFEZ lost 4.0% of its cume but remained #1 in that category (870,200-835,600). The market was off by 2.2%.

WHQT continued its dominating run 25-54, ringing up yet another win. However, it was hearing footsteps from WXDJ, which narrowed the gap between the two stations from better than three shares to about a half share to stand alone at #2. WFEZ was up two slots from a tie at #5 to #3 with a solid increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) slipped from the tie at #2 to #4, despite a slight increase, while COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) moved up to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) dipped from the #5 duo to #6 with a slight decrease, while WLYF dropped from #4 to #7 with its smallest share since JANUARY.

There was a lot going on in the 18-34 space. The one constant was WEDR, which ran away with the demo for the second book in a row and came dangerously close to hitting double digits. WXDJ came close to tripling its previous share as it rocketed from #13 to #2. WFEZ landed its largest share since NOVEMBER as it advanced three spaces to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) also had its best book in over a year as went from a tie at #7 to #4. WHYI and WLYF both had down books as they fell into a tie at #5. COX MEDIA Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3) had its lowest number since JANUARY as it dropped from a tie at #3 into a tie at #7 with WZTU and WHQT. AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) also fell from a tie at #3 but landed at #10, along with TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) and AUDACY Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK).

WXDJ was up for the fourth book in a row as it rose from #4 to #1 18-49. This knocked WHQT out of first place for the first time in over a year. The stations were about a half share distant. WFEZ was up to #3 with its best showing in over a year, while WEDR advanced to #4, also with its best performance in over a year. WZTU dropped from a tie at #2 to #5, while WHYI dipped to #6. WLYF fell from the tie at #2 to #8.

DETROIT: A Six Pack

This was the sixth straight 6+ victory for AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC (7.4-7.3). Moving back up to #2 after a six-month hiatus was BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX (6.6-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC ended a five-book slide and moved up two slots to #3 (5.8-6.0). AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) repeated at #4 (6.2-5.9), while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) had its smallest share since DECEMBER as it dropped from #2 to #5 (6.7-5.4). WNIC remained in cume control with a 3.7% decrease (923,200-888,600). The market was up by 0.3%.

A flat BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF maintained control of the 25-54 cell for the third book in a row. WXYT repeated at #2 with a slight decrease and trailed the leader by about a share and a half. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) stood alone at #3 with its highest share in over a year, while two stations set up shop at #4. WNIC was off slightly but stepped up from #5, while a flat WCSX advanced from #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB fell from the tie at #3 to #6 with its lowest score since OCTOBER.

WRIF continued to own the 18-34 demo. The station was #1 for the sixth straight survey – all of which have been in double digits. WKQI was up three places to #2 with a solid increase but still trailed the leader by about three shares. Last month BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) and WJLB were tied at #3. Both had identical slight increases to maintain the relationship. WXYT returned all of last month’s large increase and dropped from #2 to #5. It was partnered with WCSX, which stepped up from #6 with a slight decrease.

Though WRIF gave back a good portion of last month’s big increase, the station easily captured the 18-49 flag for the second straight survey. WJLB was back at #2, but with its smallest share since JANUARY, while WXYT repeated at #3 with its first down book since FEBRUARY. WMGC stepped up from a tie at #5 to #4 with a solid increase, while WKQI dipped to #5, despite landing its largest share in over a year. WMXD fell from the tie at #5 to #10.

PHOENIX: Cruising Along

As per pretty much usual, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (KEZ 99.9) was #1 6+. The station’s numbers have been very consistent over the last five books (6.7-6.6). However, there was an object in the rear-view mirror that was closer than it appeared. That would be DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR). It remained at #2 with its fifth up book in a row (5.3-6.2). MARICOPA N/T KJZZ stepped up to #3 as it rebounded from a down book (5.1-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A advanced three places to #4 with its best outing since FEBRUARY (4.1-5.0). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX slid to #5 (5.2-4.9). It just nosed out iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9), which was up to #6 with its highest share in over a year (3.6-4.8). KESZ remained in cume command despite a 2.7% decrease (962,200-935,900). The market was down 4.3%.

HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD remained at #1 25-54 with a slight decrease. However, it had to make room for AUDACY Country KMLE, which moved up from #5 with its best outing in over a year. KESZ slipped to #3 as it rebounded from a down book. KMXP had its best book since JANUARY to move up two places to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) jumped five spots to #5 with its biggest share since OCTOBER. KSLX fell from a tie at #3 into a tie at #6. Its dance partner was ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1), which cruised in from a tie at #12 as it regained some of last month’s large share loss. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) fell from the tie at #3 to #8 with only a small loss.

KESZ was not able to duplicate last month’s double-digit share with the 18-34 crowd, but the station remained #1 for the ninth book in a row. KMLE is quite the story. As recently as JANUARY, it was tied at #17. The station has more than quadrupled its share since then and this time landed at #2. KALV had a small decrease as it dipped to #3. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #10 to #4. KUPD repeated at #5 with a small loss and was paired with DESERT VALLEY Top 40/R KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1), which slid from #3 with its lowest score since JANUARY.

KESZ was off slightly but remained in complete control of the 18-49 leaderboard for the ninth book in a row. KUPD was back at #2 with a slight increase but was about two shares off the pace. KYOT moved up to #3 and was joined there by KMLE, which advanced from #8 with its best performance in over a year. KALV slipped to #5 with a small decrease. It was joined there by KMXP, which moved up from a tie at #6 with its highest share in over a year. KKFR dropped from #5 to #9, where it was tied with KSLX.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: 1 And 1

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was #1 6+ for the sixth straight survey (8.2-7.8). However, AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) posted its best number in over a year (7.1-.7.8) to leave a tie at #2 and forge a top-spot tie. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was up for the fourth book in a row (7.1-7.3) but still dipped to #3 from the #2 tie. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had its best outing in over a year (6.2-6.5) to advance to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) also landed its largest share in over a year (5.4-6.4) to move up to #5. Continuing on this trend, CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS has its best showing in over a year (5.1-6.1) as it leapt from #10 to #6. MPR N/T KNOW dropped three places to #7 with its lowest grade in exactly a year (6.4-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN FM 100.3) ended a three-book surge as it fell four places to #9 (6.3-5.3). KQQL still had the most cume (863,300-850,000) - a 1.5% decrease. The market rose by 0.4%.

As with the previous demo, KSTP was the 25-54 leader for the sixth straight survey. However, as previously noted, it was forced to share the spotlight with KXXR, which had its best book in over a year. KZJK remained at #3 with a slight increase, while KQQL moved up to #4 with its best Frosty-free share since JULY. KEEY advanced three squares to #5 with its sixth up book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB slipped to #6 with a small loss, while KFXN dropped to #7.

Last month three stations were tied at #1 18-34 and all were in double digits. The double-digit thing remained in play but only two were left in first place. They were KSTP and KDWB. KXXR slipped to #3. As with last survey roughly a third of the available shares in this demo went to these three properties. A flat KZJK repeated at #4, while KEEY was back at #5 with a huge share increase. KQRS jumped from a tie at #11 to #6 with its highest score since JANUARY.

KSTP was both #1 and in double digits 18-49 for the sixth consecutive month. KZJK moved up to #2 with its best book in over a year but was still a share and a half behind the leader. KXXR slipped to #3 with a small loss, while KDWB remained at #4 with a slight decrease. KQQL stepped up to #5 with a solid increase, while KEEY was up three slots to #6 with its highest share since AUGUST. KNOW slipped from #5 to #7.

