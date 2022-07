Now affiliated with Hoss Management

SANDY THOMAS and his wife REBECCA affiliate with HOSS Management for radio voice imaging representation. SANDY & REBECCA THOMAS join a long list of radio voice talent backed by HOSS MANAGEMENT, including ALBIE DEE, VALERIE SMALDONE, and CHUCK MATTHEWS.

HOSS Management can be reached at:

(646) 300-0037

hoss@hossmgmt.com









