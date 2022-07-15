Limbaugh

A piece of recent radio history is for sale, as the WALL STREET JOURNAL reports that the late RUSH LIMBAUGH's mansion in PALM BEACH has been put on the market with an asking price of between $150 million and $175 million.

LIMBAUGH, who died last year at 70, lived in the 24,000 square foot North Ocean Blvd. home with 250 feet of ocean frontage; he bought the property for $3.9 million in 1998. The home is currently held in a trust for his widow KATHRYN ADAMS LIMBAUGH.

