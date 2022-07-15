Williams

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/morning host GREG "HITMAN" WILLIAMS is off the air while AUDACY investigates sexual harassment allegations against him made on social media by former afternoon personality JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS. STARKS' exit was reported on ALL ACCESS JULY 8. (NET NEWS 7/8); STARKS posted his allegations on FACEBOOK JULY 13.

WILLIAMS, on his public FACEBOOK page, responded, "The allegations being spread on social media by a former employee can never be proven because they are not true. I will share more at the appropriate time in the appropriate way."

An AUDACY spokesman issued a statement saying, "We’ve recently become aware of certain allegations made by a former employee against GREG WILLIAMS. We take these issues seriously and will investigate them fully. While we investigate, we have no further comment."

CBS affiliate KWCH-TV/WICHITA has more.

