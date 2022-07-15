87 Years Old

HANFORD YOUTH SERVICES Classic Hits KMBY-A-K240EV/MONTEREY, CA is celebrating its 87th birthday on JULY 23rd. The station signed on the air in 1935 as KDON, switching to KMBY in 1949-78. It was known as KESE, KNRY, and KNBI before re-adopting the KMBY calls upon its relaunch by the present owners in 2020.

The celebration will be a day-long event at the station's studios on CANNERY ROW, open to the public. Current and former station personalities, including “GARY MORRIS” COCOLA and MARK CARBONARO will be on hand.

“We are proud of the fact that we are the only locally owned radio station in the market,“ said CEO CHRIS EDWARDS WHITE.

VP DAVID MARZETTI added, “We concentrate on our music and specialty programs for the CENTRAL COAST. The fact that we aren’t owned by a large radio group based outside the area means that we can lend ourselves out to support local causes and nonprofits, along with developing strategies to market local businesses. The main thing we are focused on is serving the community the best way we can.”

