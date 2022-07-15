Ricky Martin: Stands Accused

RICKY MARTIN could be facing 50 years in jail following domestic violence allegations reportedly filed by his 21-year-old nephew.

Earlier in the month, a judge in PUERTO RICO issued a restraining order against the "Livin' La Vida Loca" star.

According to SPANISH publication MARCA, MARTIN’s brother ERIC, claimed that the victim is 21-year-old DENNIS YADIEL SANCHEZ, RICKY's nephew.

Under PUERTO RICO’s incest laws, MARTIN could spend up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

PUERTO RICAN newspaper EL VOCERO reported that the order states MARTIN and the complainant, who hadn't been identified dated for seven months, and that MARTIN didn't take the end of the relationship well, and continues to stalk the alleged victim. a

MARTIN was hit earlier this month with a $3 million lawsuit from his ex-manager, REBECCA DRUCKER for unpaid commissions. Testimony from that suit suggests she was "protecting" MARTIN from a potentially career-ending allegation.”

Top lawyer MARTIN SINGER vehemently denied the accusations against his client, telling VARIETY, “RICKY MARTIN has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

In a TWITTER post, MARTIN -- who just released a six-song EP, titled "Play" last week -- claimed, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

« see more Net News