Kodak Black (Photo: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com)

Hip-hop artist KODAK BLACK (real name BILL K. KAPRI) was arrested on FRIDAY (7/15) in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL when police pulled him over for having overly tinted windows in his vehicle, a DODGE Durango. Police discovered that BLACK's registration and driver's license had expired and they saw white pills in the Durango. The pills turned out to be 31 oxycodone tablets. BLACK was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. BLACK was taken to BROWARD COUNTY JAIL.

BLACK was released on SATURDAY (7/16) after posting $75,000 bail.

In 2019, BLACK was arrested on weapons and drug charges when entering the UNITED STATES from CANADA. BLACK pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. In JANUARY 2021, BLACK's sentence was commuted by then-President DONALD TRUMP.

