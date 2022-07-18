Hart (Photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

WILLIAM “POOGIE” HART, lead singer and songwriter for THE DELFONICS died THURSDAY (7/14) from complications after surgery at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in PHILADELPHIA at 77. HART's son HADI confirmed his father's death to various media outlets.

HART and his brother WILBERT co-founded THE DELFONICS (originally THE ORPHONICS) and led the group to chart success in the '60s and early '70s with hits like "La-La (Means I Love You)," the GRAMMY-winning "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," and "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love)."

The group's songs have endured long after their initial success, including being featured in QUENTIN TARANTINO’s 1997 “JACKIE BROWN,” and samples used by artists like THE FUGEES, MISSY ELLIOTT, and PRINCE.

An episode of TV ONE's "UNSUNG" featured the group's history:





