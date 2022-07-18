Launches In Chicago

BIRACH BROADCASTING CO. Regional Mexican WMFN-A (LA PODEROSA)/PEOTONE-CHICAGO, IL has flipped to News using iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK as "CHICAGO'S BIN 640 AM." The flip took place THURSDAY (7/14) at 1p (CT).

"BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK celebrated its second anniversary on JUNE 30th, and the launch of CHICAGO'S 640 AM is a major milestone for the network," said Pres. TONY COLES. "BIN brings CHICAGO the most trusted full-time news network for both local and national news by and for the Black community, and we're looking forward to the network's impact in the community for years to come."

“The launch of CHICAGO’S BIN 640 AM represents our continued commitment to inform, empower and impact the local Black community, said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Region Pres. MATT SCARANO. "BIN 640 AM is a tremendous complement to iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO's collection of station brands and represents a significant moment for our community."

“CHICAGO’s community has been significantly impacted by the events of the past two years,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Regional VP/Programming and WMFN PD DERRICK BROWN. “Thus, leading to an increased appetite for objective news and information from the Black perspective. We are proud to add this important voice to our premier collection of brands serving CHICAGOLAND’s Black community.”

The launch will be noted with the lights on the WILLIS TOWER illuminated in red and green TODAY (7/18).

