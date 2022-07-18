KOSI Cares

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER has joined forces with STINKER STORES to help area kids in one of their times of greatest need.

Beginning TODAY (7/18), they launched the KOSI TEDDY BEAR PATROL, with listeners encouraged to donate a new teddy bear at any of the store’s locations around town. The teddy bears will then be given to first responders to comfort children involved in traumatizing situations. On AUGUST 27th, the station’s air personalities and store personnel will distribute the teddy bears to area POLICE, FIRE and EMS organizations.

BONNEVILLE/DENVER SVP/Market Mgr. KATIE REID said, “What a great way of making a child feel comfort during a time of need. We are excited to join our generous listeners again to make a difference in our community.”

