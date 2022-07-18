Keith James Joining As PD/PM Driver

BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS Country KORA-F/BRYAN COLLEGE-STATION, TX, taps KEITH JAMES, aka "FISH," as its new PD and afternoon host. The PD position has been vacant since JOEL BURKE departed in APRIL after just over two months on the job (NET NEWS 4/14).

The radio veteran has experience in a number of areas, including on-air, OM and PD for multiple stations and station clusters around TEXAS, as well as other parts of the U.S. Most recently, he served as morning show host at KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH, TX, and PD/morning show host at KRVF (106.9 THE RANCH)/CORSICANA, TX. He was previously PM drive host for WESTWOOD ONE’s Classic Rock format, did mornings at KZEP/SAN ANTONIO, mornings/APD at KRBQ/KLFX/WACO-KILLEEN, TX, and was PD of Country KOUL/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX.

BRAZOS VALLEY GM/VP JOHN SEIGLER commented, “We’re happy to announce that KEITH JAMES has accepted the position of KORA PD in addition to serving as PM drive host, bringing a passion and appreciation for local radio and its role in bringing communities, organizations and people together. We look forward to KEITH's leadership with the wealth of knowledge and experience at many great radio stations during his stellar career."

« see more Net News