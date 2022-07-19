Williams

Two new accusers have brought forth their stories of alleged sexual harassment by AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS. A new story, broadcast MONDAY (7/18) by CBS affiliate KWCH-TV/WICHITA, features two more individuals, sharing their past harassment details involving WILLIAMS.

On FRIDAY, ( NET NEWS 7/15 ), ALL ACCESS reported that WILLIAMS had been taken off the air by AUDACY after allegations of sexual harassment had been brought to light by KDGS' recently terminated afternoon personality, JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS.

GREG WILLIAMS' attorney, DONALD N. PETERSON, II issued a statement on TUESDAY (7/19).

"The allegations by JOHNNY STARKS on social media about a supposed bathroom incident after his show on JULY 6, and his termination the next day in retaliation, are verifiably false. Security videos prove GREG WILLIAMS left the building before STARKS' show ended that day. Further, the documented process of terminating STARKS' employment began long before, and had nothing to do with anything on JULY 6. There was no bathroom incident and no retaliation. It is unfortunate and unfair to WILLIAMS that social media, and some traditional media outlets, have allowed unfounded allegations to be circulated so easily."

