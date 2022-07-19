Powered By Tequila

Congratulations to MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "That's What Tequila Does." The station netted 54 new MEDIABASE stations in its impact week, joining the three that went early on the record.

The race for most added was neck and neck in a week stacked with new superstar releases, with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR duo DAN + SHAY adding 53 new reporting stations, for a total of 54 on their next single, "You."

ALDEAN's mid-tempo tune was written by his frequent collaborators, KURT ALLISON, TULLY KENNEDY, JOHN EDWARDS and JOHN MORGAN, the same team behind ALDEAN’s hit duet with CARRIE UNDERWOOD, “If I Didn’t Love You," which topped the chart for two weeks last fall. DAN + SHAY's DAN SMYERS wrote "You" with DAVE BARNES and JORDAN REYNOLDS.

