Gomez

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON D.C. has named NICK GOMEZ as new night host, joining from overnights at sister Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. He arrives at HOT 99.5 on AUGUST 22nd.

WIHT PD ROB KRUZ said, "Nick brings an unmatched passion, ambition, talent and creativity to this exciting opportunity in DC. His energy and enthusiasm combined with his knowledge of all things Pop makes him the perfect fit in the Nation’s Capital!"

GOMEZ said, "Joining the iconic on-air staff at HOT 99.5, led by ‘YOUR MORNING SHOW,’ is a dream come true. I’m thrilled to host an evening show that combines a passion for pop music that is driven by listener interaction and features on air, online and social media content based on the D.C. lifestyle."

« see more Net News