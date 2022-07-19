Mahoney

AUDACY announces ROSS MAHONEY as RVP/Alternative Programming for KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS, KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, WQMP (FM 1019.9), and WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND. MAHONEY replaces MATT MALONE, who exited yesterday (NET NEWS 7/19). It's a return to KXTE for MAHONEY, who was let go during the company's 2020 programming restructure. MAHONEY was previously PD/afternoons at KXTE from 2016-2020.

“ROSS is a passionate, thoughtful and strategic programmer who understands the current landscape and is eager to jump in and make a positive impact,” said AUDACY Alternative Format VP KEVIN WEATHERLY. "We can’t wait for him to get started.”

MAHONEY said, "I’m very excited to return to AUDACY and join the incredibly talented team of alternative leadership. I’d like to thank JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, KEVIN WEATHERLY and DAN KEARNEY for this tremendous opportunity. This feels like a homecoming for me and I am thrilled to get started in this next chapter."

« see more Net News