The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the finalists for the 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS, revealed on a livestream TUESDAY afternoon (7/19). The winners will be announced at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19.

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO

CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE

LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO. AC WLEN/ADRIAN, MI

AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

GUADALUPE RADIO Spanish Religion KSFV-CD/LOS ANGELES' DR. RENÉ HEREDIA

LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO. AC WLEN/ADRIAN, MI's JULIE KOEHN

URBAN ONE R&B KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1)/HOUSTON's PAMELA MCKAY

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON's JOEL OXLEY

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE's STEVE WEXLER

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

ERICA CAMPBELL

D.L. HUGHLEY

GEORGE NOORY

DAN PATRICK

DAVE RAMSEY

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO's DANNY PARKINS AND MATT SPIEGEL

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104)/ATLANTA's FRANK SKI

AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON's GREG HILL

CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS' MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS AND MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's MIKE FELGER AND TONY MASSAROTTI

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A/BALTIMORE's CLARENCE "C4" MITCHELL IV AND BRYAN NEHMAN

CUMULUS Classic Hits WGRR/CINCINNATI's CHRIS O'BRIEN AND JANEEN COYLE

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS' DAVE RYAN

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO's OBIE DIAZ AND ASHLEY MORRISON

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS' TONY KATZ

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

ALPHA MEDIA Country KYKX/TYLER, TX's HARLEN THE SPORTS GUY & PIGSKIN BOB

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIDO-A-K298CN/BOISE's KEVIN MILLER

AUDACY Country WUSY (US101)/CHATTANOOGA's MO & STYCKMAN

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON's NANCY WILSON AND WOODY

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WJXB (B97.5)/KNOXVILLE's ROGER TODD, ASHLEY ADAMS AND MICHELE SILVA

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

ADX News-Talk WNRP-A/PENSACOLA's ANDREW MCKAY

ZIMMER Country KATI (94.3 KAT COUNTRY)/COLUMBIA, MO's ERIN HART AND CHRIS BLOOD

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN's KELLY AND WOOD

ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO's KRISTIN MONICA

ZIMMER Country KCLR (CLEAR 99)/COLUMBIA, MO's LIZ DEL GROSSO AND SCOTTY COX

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104)/ATLANTA

URBAN ONE R&B WMMJ (MAJIC 102.7)/WASHINGTON

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER

AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS

HUBBARD Hot AC WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI

AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WHBC-A/CANTON, OH

BEASLEY AC WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE

FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A/FORT WAYNE

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A/SAGINAW, MI

AUDACY Country WUSY (US101)/CHATTANOOGA

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Top 40 KCLD/ST. CLOUD, MN

HUBBARD Country KIKV (KIK-FM), ALEXANDRIA, MN

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KMON-A/GREAT FALLS, MT

GOPHER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KROX-A/CROOKSTON, MN

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING Country WXFL (KIX 96)/FLORENCE, AL

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, "AMERICAN NIGHTMARE SEASON 2: MURDER IN A SAFE PLACE,"

HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO, "BEHIND THE SONG"

BLOOMBERG News WBBR-A/NEW YORK, "BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK"

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, "COLD SEASON 2"

"GONE COLD: PHILADELPHIA UNSOLVED MURDERS," AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI/PHILADELPHIA

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WDUV/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG

COX MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI

HUBBARD AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9)/TAMPA

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO

CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI

AUDACY Top 40 WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG-F (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI

CONNISSEUR MEDIA Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM)/LONG ISLAND

BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING Adult Hits WQLT (Q107)/FLORENCE, AL

BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

ROWAN UNIVERSITY's WGLS/GLASSBORO, NJ

NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE's WHPC/LONG ISLAND

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY's WMSC/ MONTCLAIR, NJ

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY's WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, NY

RIDER UNIVERSITY's WRRC/TRENTON

More from the complete list of finalists is coming up; see the list here.

