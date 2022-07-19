Nick Bedding

NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP has brought in industry veteran NICK BEDDING as VP/Promotion. BEDDING spent over 20 years as VP/Promotion at HOLLYWOOD RECORDS & DISNEY MUSIC GROUP, where he contributed to the success of international superstars including MILEY CYRUS, SELENA GOMEZ, NICK JONAS, and DEMI LOVATO.

NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion & Streaming Strategy JEFF BALLARD said, "As my attention shifts toward our global streaming strategy, I found it imperative to turn the radio department over to a forward-thinking individual to lead radio promotion at NETTWERK into the future. NICK’s extensive background in promotion and marketing makes him uniquely suited to this role, and his personal touch and his industry-wide respect are second to none. I am happy to welcome him to the NETTWERK family."

BEDDING said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the NETTWERK team and working with their inspiring roster of artists. NETTWERK’s passionate creativity, positivity, and adaptability is the foundation of success. I thank JEFF for this opportunity.”

You can reach NICK BEDDING here.

« see more Net News