MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES has acquired podcast producer TRANSMITTER MEDIA for an undisclosed price. TRANSMITTER CEO GRETTA COHN will join PUSHKIN in a senior leadership role, reporting to CEO WEISBERG, and the TRANSMITTER staff will continue as a production department.

“We’re delighted to welcome the team from TRANSMITTER, which GRETTA has built into one of the best audio production companies anywhere. Their track record and reputation for bespoke production speak for themselves,” said WEISBERG. “At PUSHKIN, GRETTA will continue to lead an ambitious team of producers and manage their superb client work, while taking on a senior leadership role at our company.”

“PUSHKIN makes some of the most dynamic and thought-provoking work in audio,” said COHN. “Our producers are thrilled to join world-class audio talent -- on both sides of the mic -- and grow with a company whose commitments to inclusivity and editorial rigor reflect ours. I know our team will thrive at PUSHKIN.”

