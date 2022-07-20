R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

R. KELLY's former manager, DONNELL RUSSELL's trial began WEDNESDAY (7/20) in a NEW YORK CITY courtroom. RUSSELL allegedly called a MANHATTAN theater in DECEMBER 2018 that was going to have a private screening of LIFETIME’s documentary series, "SURVIVING R. KELLY". RUSSELL allegedly told a theater employee that someone in the theater had a gun and intended to shoot up the theater. The call prompted the evacuation of the theater. RUSSELL faces charges of making an interstate threat and a related conspiracy charge.

RUSSELL's attorney said that while RUSSELL did make several calls to the theater to get the screening cancelled, it was because it violated copyright laws.

RUSSELL could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

