Step Forward Towards Legal Pot Ads

With the passage of the Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2023 by the HOUSE, a provision of the bill that blocks the FCC from punishing broadcasters for airing cannabis advertisements has passed along with it and now awaits action in the SENATE. The bill was part of a "minibus" package of six appropriations bills passed by a 220-207 vote, mostly along party lines, on WEDNESDAY (7/20).

No timetable has been set for a SENATE version, although SENATE Democrats are expected to release drafts of their own proposed spending bills by the end of the month.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Spokesman ALEX SICILIANO said, "For too long, local broadcasters have been stuck in a regulatory purgatory because of conflicting federal and state cannabis laws. Today’s passage marks an important step towards allowing broadcasters to receive equal treatment for cannabis advertising that many other forms of media have enjoyed for years. While we are pleased to see the HOUSE act, broadcasters will continue to work with policymakers for a permanent resolution to this competitive disparity to the benefit of consumers.”

