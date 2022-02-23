JBE Summitfest Is Around The Corner

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST is just two weeks away, taking place at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA and BOULDER CO’S FOX THEATRE WEDNESDAY through FRIDAY, AUGUST 3-5. MATT MAESON has stepped in to fill in label-mate PAOLO NUTINI’s slot, who pulled out due to visa issues. In addition,THE TAYLOR SCOTT BAND has been added to the lineup. Just announced there will be a World Premiere of new music by JULIAN LENNON. Check out the line-up of bands and scheduled events here.

Registration is $499, valid through JULY 22nd. Walk-up pricing is available JULY 23rd through the event. Go here to register.

ALL ACCESS is the media sponsor for the event.

