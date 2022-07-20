Joining Yanks' Network

DISRUPTOR RADIO, LLC News-Talk WJFP-A-W237EH-W277DL (LIBERTY RADIO)/CHESTER-PHILADELPHIA has joined the NEW YORK YANKEES radio network. The station will air YANKEES games starting TODAY (7/21) with the YANKEES-ASTROS day-night doubleheader. The station is in the heart of PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES territory; much of the market can receive the AM side of the YANKEES flagship, AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK.

"We are thrilled to partner with the highest profile brand in baseball, the NEW YORK YANKEES," said DISRUPTOR RADIO Pres./CEO JOHN FREDERICKS. “We are very proud to be an official radio affiliate of the NEW YORK YANKEES offering baseball fans in the greater PHILADELPHIA area an opportunity to catch every pitch of every YANKEES game.”

