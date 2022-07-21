Fruge's 'The Bigger Picture'

Thanks to the height of the summer and the adaption of Flexible Time Off by some of the bigger companies in the business, talent are taking frequent and/or extended vacations these days. That brings up the age-old battle of what to do when prime-time talent are not on the air. The bottom line is, the best option to maintain consistency so as not to disrput the patterns of listening by loyal listeners is to air short, compelling and tight "Best of Bits." MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explains why in this week's "The Bigger Picture."





