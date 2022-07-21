Evenson

PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted ANDREA EVENSON to Dir./Publicity in its NASHVILLE office. EVENSON has been with the company since 2015 in the role of Sr. Account Exec.

"From the moment ANDREA started at SHORE FIRE over seven years ago, it was clear that she was a go getter with strong communication skills and a hunger to learn and grow," said SVP MARK SATLOF. “Her diverse interests and innate curiosity have made her a powerhouse in our NASHVILLE office. I am pleased to congratulate her on her promotion to SHORE FIRE’s senior ranks.”

“I started working at SHORE FIRE with a love of music, storytelling and culture," said EVENSON. "Having the ability to get creative and follow your passion is always the dream. I’m immensely grateful that SHORE FIRE has continued to give me the opportunity to do just that. It’s such an honor to work alongside some of the most innovative, dynamic and game-changing colleagues in the business.”

