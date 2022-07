Sold

GULF COAST BROADCASTING CO., INC. is selling Classic Hits WCSN-F (SUNNY 105.7 FM)/ORANGE BEACH, AL to PORTSIDE MEDIA INC. for $849,000.

In other filings with the FCC, KTC BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Oldies WAGY-A-W298CZ/FOREST CITY, NC to SKYLINE MEDIA OF FOREST CITY, LLC for $250,000 ($50,000 cash, $200,000 in a promissory note).

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling K270AI/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA to IVOX RADIO LLC for $175,000. The primary station will be Variety KWXY-A/CATHEDRAL CITY-PALM SPRINGS, CA.

BUFFALO BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent KHWA/WEED, CA; Silent KSYC-F/YREKA, CA; K269AT/GRENADA, CA; K257CA/MOUNT SHASTA, CA; and K221BK/ETNA, CA to SOUTHERN OREGON UNIVERSITY (JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO) for $150,000.

And TUSCARAWAS BROADCASTING COMPANY and the estate of the late JAMES NATOLI have closed on the sale of Classic Hits WBTC-A-W270CI/UHRICHSVILLE, OH to WBTC RADIO LLC for $50,000.

« see more Net News