Lady Gaga (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

LADY GAGA's CHROMATICA BALL TOUR was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will soon return to venues starting in AUGUST, including stops in WASHINGTON, DC; CHICAGO; ATLANTA; and LOS ANGELES. However, the tour may not be without controversy.

The publication MUSIC TIMES is reporting that as many as 10 former backup dancers are speaking out against LADY GAGA's longtime choreographer, RICHARD "RICHY" JACKSON. One dancer credited in the story spoke out and said, "it's time for me to move on and not work with him anymore."

JACKSON's relationship with LADY GAGA stretches back to 2007, and he choreographed many of her hit songs, including "PAPARAZZI," "BORN THIS WAY," and "BAD ROMANCE." JACKSON has also been featured as a dancer in videos for USHER and MISSY ELLIOTT, and has a film credit from LADY GAGA's 2018 movie, "A STAR IS BORN."

You can read the MUSIC TIMES story here.

