Heading Overseas

NASHVILLE’s all-female singer-songwriter collective, SONG SUFFRAGETTES, will embark on its first-ever international tour this OCTOBER, featuring artists CARTER FAITH and KALIE SHORR from the US, ROBYN OTTOLINI from CANADA, and TWINNIE from the U.K. The tour's three shows, in GLASGOW, LONDON and MANCHESTER, are part of Country Music Week in the U.K.

In over eight years, the collective has become a NASHVILLE music institution, known for its efforts to combat gender disparity throughout the music community. Through its weekly show at THE LISTENING ROOM CAFÉ, SONG SUFFRAGETTES has showcased more than 350 talented females, 26 of whom have gone on to secure record deals and more than 50 who have landed publishing deals.

Tickets are on sale now and available at gigsandtours.com, axs.com and seetickets.com.

