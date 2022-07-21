Nominees Named

BIG LOUD is a leading nominee for the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, earning nominations in the Record Label, Management Company and Music Publishing Company of the Year categories. Additionally, the company's VP/International, BRIANNE DESLIPPE, earned a nomination in the Industry Person of the Year category.

The PURE COUNTRY network and CFCW/EDMONTON, AB are each dual nominees in the radio categories for the event scheduled for SEPTEMBER 11th at SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME STADIUM in CALGARY. As reported YESTERDAY (7/20), TENILLE TOWNES leads in the artist categories with seven nominations.

Here is a partial list of nominees in the industry categories. For a complete list of nominees, click here.

Country Personality(ies) of the Year

WENDY BOOMER – CKBY/OTTAWA, ON

SHANNON ELLA – PURE COUNTRY

PAUL FERGUSON – CHCQ/BELLEVILLE, ON

JASON McCOY – PURE COUNTRY

GFEG SHANNON, STELLA STEVENS – CFCW/EDMONTON, AB





Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)

CFCW – EDMONTON, AB

CHKX – HAMILTON, ON

CJJR – VANCOUVER, BC

CJKX – OSHAWA, ON

CKKL – OTTAWA, ON





Radio Station of the Year (Medium or Small Market)

CHCQ – BELLEVILLE, ON

CJXL – MONCTON, NB

CKDK – WOODSTOCK, ON

CKGY – RED DEER, AB

CKLJ – OLDS, AB





Record Company of the Year

BIG LOUD RECORDS

MDM RECORDINGS INC.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CANADA INC.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA

WARNER MUSIC CANADA





Management Company of the Year

BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT

THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT

INVICTUS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MDM ARTIST MANAGEMENT SERVICES

STARSEED ENTERTAINMENT





Music Publishing Company of the Year

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT

BIG LOUD PUBLISHING

SONY ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING

WARNR CHAPELL MUSIC CANADA





Industry Person of the Year

PAUL BIRO – SAKAMOTO AGENCY – VP and Operating Partner

STEVE COADY – WARNER MUSIC CANADA – VP, Radio Promotion

MIKE DENNEY – MDM RECORDINGS INC. – President

BRIANNE DESLIPPE – BIG LOUD RECORDS – VP International

BOBBY WILLS – WILLING ENTERTAINMENT – Director and General Manager





Retailer of the Year

AMAZON MUSIC

APPLE MUSIC

SPOIFY CANADA INC.

