Big Loud Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards; Pure Country, CFCW/Edmonton Are Dual Radio Nominees
by Phyllis Stark
July 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM (PT)
BIG LOUD is a leading nominee for the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, earning nominations in the Record Label, Management Company and Music Publishing Company of the Year categories. Additionally, the company's VP/International, BRIANNE DESLIPPE, earned a nomination in the Industry Person of the Year category.
The PURE COUNTRY network and CFCW/EDMONTON, AB are each dual nominees in the radio categories for the event scheduled for SEPTEMBER 11th at SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME STADIUM in CALGARY. As reported YESTERDAY (7/20), TENILLE TOWNES leads in the artist categories with seven nominations.
Here is a partial list of nominees in the industry categories. For a complete list of nominees, click here.
Country Personality(ies) of the Year
WENDY BOOMER – CKBY/OTTAWA, ON
SHANNON ELLA – PURE COUNTRY
PAUL FERGUSON – CHCQ/BELLEVILLE, ON
JASON McCOY – PURE COUNTRY
GFEG SHANNON, STELLA STEVENS – CFCW/EDMONTON, AB
Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)
CFCW – EDMONTON, AB
CHKX – HAMILTON, ON
CJJR – VANCOUVER, BC
CJKX – OSHAWA, ON
CKKL – OTTAWA, ON
Radio Station of the Year (Medium or Small Market)
CHCQ – BELLEVILLE, ON
CJXL – MONCTON, NB
CKDK – WOODSTOCK, ON
CKGY – RED DEER, AB
CKLJ – OLDS, AB
Record Company of the Year
BIG LOUD RECORDS
MDM RECORDINGS INC.
SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CANADA INC.
UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA
WARNER MUSIC CANADA
Management Company of the Year
BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT
THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT
INVICTUS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
MDM ARTIST MANAGEMENT SERVICES
STARSEED ENTERTAINMENT
Music Publishing Company of the Year
ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT
BIG LOUD PUBLISHING
SONY ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING
WARNR CHAPELL MUSIC CANADA
Industry Person of the Year
PAUL BIRO – SAKAMOTO AGENCY – VP and Operating Partner
STEVE COADY – WARNER MUSIC CANADA – VP, Radio Promotion
MIKE DENNEY – MDM RECORDINGS INC. – President
BRIANNE DESLIPPE – BIG LOUD RECORDS – VP International
BOBBY WILLS – WILLING ENTERTAINMENT – Director and General Manager
Retailer of the Year
AMAZON MUSIC
APPLE MUSIC
SPOIFY CANADA INC.