Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Photo: catwalker / Shutterstock.com)

GIBISON guitars will partner with NEWPORT FESTIVALS FOUNDATION at this summer’s NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL to celebrate the music of SISTER ROSETTA THARPE and the 55th anniversary of her groundbreaking NEWPORT performance on JULY 16th, 1967.

This SUNDAY, JULY 24th at 12:40p (ET), singer/songwriter CELISSE will perform classic THARPE songs such as "Didn't It Rain," as well as a special performance of SRT’s “Up Above My Head” alongside the youth players from RIOT RI -- a local nonprofit that fosters the development of healthy identities in girls, women, trans, and gender-expansive youth and adults, through the power of music. GIBSON will donate six of the soon-to-be-released new EPIPHONE POWER PLAYERS guitars to the RIOT RI FOUNDATION.

Commented CELISSE, “SISTER ROSETTA THARPEis one of music’s most important and influential figures as the creator of rock and roll music. Celebrating the 55th anniversary of her debut at NEWPORT FOLK FEST, in collaboration with RIOT RI further affirms one of the most important tenants of NEWPORT’s mission, a commitment to honoring and remembering the true founders and innovators of AMERICAN music. I am incredibly proud to be one of the many artists that stand on SISTER ROSETTA THARPE's shoulders and hope that in continuing to name and celebrate her incredible contributions to popular music, it may inspire more people to believe that great music can come from anyone."

The sold-out 2022 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL will take place this week at FORT ADAMS STATE PARK on FRIDAY, JULY 22nd, SATURDAY, JULY 23rd, and SUNDAY, JULY 24th. The line-up includes BRANDI CARLILE, BLEACHERS, COURTNEY BARNETT, MAREN MORRIS, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, DINOSAUR JR., THE NATIONAL, THE ROOTS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, VALERIE JUNE, CELISSE, SIERRA FERRELL, ADIA VICTORIA, JOY OLADOKUN, JAPANESE BREAKFAST and more.

The GIBSON GIVES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM launched with the SISTER ROSETTA THARPE SCHOLARSHIP, created through support by the FUND FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA, has been awarded to SIERRA GUILMARTIN, a senior at PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS, who will pursue music at the UNIVERSITY OF THE ARTS in PHILADELPHIA this fall.

