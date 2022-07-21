Whitley (Courtesy of Conway Entertainment Group)

With the late Country singer KEITH WHITLEY set to be inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME this year (NET NEWS 5/17), his fans and friends have launched a crowdsourced funding campaign to raise money to erect a monument in his honor at his final resting place in SPRING HILL CEMETERY in NASHVILLE. The campaign is being run with the approval of WHITLEY’s widow and fellow Country star, LORRIE MORGAN, their two children and estate management company CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.

As of last night (7/21), nearly $5,000 had already been raised via the INDIEGOGO account, being overseen by LORRIE MORGAN ENTERTAINMENT. All funds raised will go directly toward the cost of creating and installing a monument honoring WHITLEY’s life and legacy. Donate here.

WHITLEY died in 1989 at the age of 34, and is best known for such hits as "Don't Close Your Eyes," "I'm No Stranger To The Rain," "When You Say Nothing At All” and “Miami, My Amy.”

“My family and I are so happy at the prospect of seeing this monument in KEITH’s honor,” said MORGAN. “I would be so moved to see it installed the same year that he is finally made a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, and I’m deeply touched by those who care so deeply about KEITH’s memory and legacy.”

A variety of benefits are being offered for donors who participate at various levels, including collectibles, memorabilia, hats, t-shirts, recorded music, and live, private concert events. A limited number of donors may receive admission to the official COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME Medallion Ceremony in the fall, where WHITLEY will be inducted.

