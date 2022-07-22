Williams

HUBBARD R&B WMBX (X102.3)/WEST PALM BEACH and Content Dir./afternoons DON "DJ WREKK 1" WILLIAMS have gone their separate ways. WILLIAMS, who has been Content Dir. at WMBX for over seven years, posted news of his departure on INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.

Just days ago, WMBX (X102.3) was named a finalist for a 2022 MARCONI AWARD as Urban Station Of The Year (NET NEWS 7/19). WMBX was also a MARCONI AWARD finalist in 2021.

Prior to coming to WMBX in 2015, WILLIAMS spent many years as MD/air personality at RADIO ONE Urban WHHH (HOT 96.3)/INDIANAPOLIS.

« see more Net News