Indy Building Hit

A pickup truck rammed into the building housing the CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS cluster THURSDAY evening (7/21). NBC affiliate WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS reports that the truck drove off I-465, ran down an embankment, and hit the building on North Shadeland Avenue that houses Country WFMS, Classic Hits WJJK, Rock WNDX (93X), AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX), Top 40 WZPL, and Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430).

CW affiliate WISH-TV reported that the driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and there appeared to be no injuries to those inside the building, but the building received extensive damage.

