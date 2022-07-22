Starts Today

The first ATLANTIS CONCERT FOR EARTH kicks off today (7/22) in SETE CIDADES, AZORES, PORTUGAL, with the two day event in a natural amphitheater inside an ancient volcano crater headlined by BLACK EYED PEAS, PITBULL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, BUSH, MOD SUN, GABRIELA, GIRLFRIENDS, and more, plus "virtual performances" from STING and QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT, and NICOLE SCHERZINGER as host and performer. The event, created by ATLANTIS ENTERTAINMENT, is styled as a "concert and global conservation celebration."

See more on ATLANTIS CONCERT FOR EARTH here and a trailer for the event here.





