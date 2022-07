Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at DALLAS PROPERTIES News-Talk KQEW/FORDYCE, AR; DELTA MEDIA News-Talk KFXZ-A-K253CO/LAFAYETTE, LA; and Part-15 Religion-Variety WBGS-A (BAY GOSPEL 1610)/LARGO, FL.

The weekly show is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.

