This weekend (Saturday 7/23) five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist REGGIE JOHNSON will be inducted into the CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME. Best known as the founder of the popular Techno-funk band, “MIDNIGHT STAR,” which includes hits like "MIDAS TOUCH" and "NO PARKING ON THE DANCE FLOOR," JOHNSON is now the acting Dir./Music Royalty Funding at the music industry finance firm, SOUND ROYALTIES.

JOHNSON said, "It is so exciting to return home to be inducted as MIDNIGHT STAR into the 2022 CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME along with last year’s inductees, THE ISLEY BROTHERS and BOOTSEY COLLINS. To be acknowledged for our work and passion is indeed a joy. We want to thank all those who have inspired and supported us throughout the years. It has allowed me to expand my passion for helping and inspiring others through my post as Dir./Music Royalty Funding at SOUND ROYALTIES. As a specialty financing company we are able to offer creators and their companies financial support - something that did not exist in my earlier career. We are happy to support the new stars as well as those that have shined so brightly for many years."

Along with JOHNSON & MIDNIGHT STAR, the 2022 class of the CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME includes singer PENNY FORD, producer HI-TEK, and jazz musician WILBERT LONGMIRE, who will be inducted posthumously.





