Lottery Ticket Giveaway

RENDA BROADCASTING Country WGNE (GATOR COUNTRY 99.9)/JACKSONVILLE, FL made headlines locally when its morning team of AMADEUS and EDEN KENDALL gave away 99 MEGA MILLIONS lottery tickets. The lottery grand prize is currently topping out at $660 million, the third largest in its history, making the drawing very top of mind.

According to local TV station WJAX (NEWS 4 JAX), the morning team gave the tickets away to the first 99 listeners to pull through the station's parking lot this morning (7/22), beginning at 9a. The tickets were gone by about 10:30. The team had purchased 100 tickets, but kept one for themselves.

The television station reports that the jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months.

« back to Country Net News